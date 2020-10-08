Is there or ain’t there?

That’s the question everyone is asking after the on-again, off-again roller coaster that has become the second round of stimulus talks jumped the rails again this week when President Trump halted negotiations entirely.

At stake is around $2 trillion in emergency funding that was expected to pick up where the now-expired first stimulus package, the $2.2 trillion CARES ACT, left off. That money, approved by Congress in March, provided money to individuals, boosted state unemployment budgets and created the Payroll Protection Program for forgivable loans to businesses affected by widespread economic shutdowns, among a host of other COVID-targeted priorities.

With the second round of stimulus funding again put into disarray, Trump is blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and she is blaming Trump — but locally, it’s not the blame residents and business leaders are concerned about.

It’s what the upcoming year is going to look like as COVID maintains a steadfast position in everyday life.

Kewanee Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Mikenas said local business leaders are to the point they just want to know if supplemental funding is on its way or not so they can plot a course to navigate the choppy economic waters ahead.

"They keep putting that cheese out in front of everyone," he said Wednesday after the latest attempt to make a comprehensive federal stimulus package again seemed out of reach.

"It’s just time they either do it so we can carry on, or don’t do it so we can make adjustments. They need to sit in a room and fight it out and get something in peoples hands."

Mikenas said that despite strong sales tax numbers Kewanee delivered in the first two quarters of 2020, there is a concern numbers for the third quarter and beyond — without more cash infused through cash to individuals or business access to capital — will retreat.

"I think the first round really helped," he said. "When people got their first check they spent it right away. We saw that locally. But now that money’s gone."

Retail spending has been up so far this year and the city even added a couple of businesses. Anyone selling groceries or home improvement products has done very well.

"We’ve had some good things," he said. "There have been some things that have been successful."

He said this time of the year — nearing the Black Friday-inspired holiday shopping season — is among the most important sales periods for businesses. If restrictions remain in place and no more assistance is forthcoming, those businesses could be affected by low consumer spending but not have the same safety net to get through it this time around.

"If that money went out right now, it would help a lot of people," Mikenas said. "Especially at this time of year. This could be a detrimental year for our businesses and there are some who are on the edge. I encourage anyone, if you do have it to spend, spend it locally this year."

So far, Kewanee has fared well as for business retention, but Mikenas said local restaurants are especially at risk right now as winter approaches if they can’t access capitol to hang on until restrictions are lifted or the pandemic passes.

He said local restaurant owners have used all of their ingenuity and experience to keep serving food here, including outdoor dining and curbside service.

"Restaurants have really been facing a challenge,’ he said, "and that looks like it’s not going to change."

The chamber director said he hears a lot of talk about waste in the stimulus package, but he reminds people to remember that the economy is so intertwined that seemingly far-flung economies have an affect on the local bottom line.

The airline industry is a perfect example, he said. One of the stimulus package issues is the level of airline funding — something he said would benefit Kewaneeans in the long run through lower shipping costs and supply chain dependability.

"If they get left out, they will raise prices and that’s going to affect everybody eventually," he said. "It eventually gets back here."