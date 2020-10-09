Millions of dollars were pumped into the local economy during the first round of federal stimulus funding, part of a $2 trillion national program that was distributed at the start of the pandemic.

In addition to enhanced local unemployment benefits for workers affected by the statewide lockdown, the city and county were able to tap into pandemic-response funding, and local businesses took refuge in the new Payroll Protection Program to keep employees working during the slowdown.

Whether that assistance will be available for the expected "second wave" of virus outbreak over the winter seemed unlikely after talks between the White House and House leaders for a second round of federal funding broke down earlier this week.

Kewanee City Manager Gary Bradley said he won’t take a side on whether a second round of targeted pandemic funding is needed, but he did say that the first round did have an impact locally.

"We’re always concerned about the economic well-being of our local companies," he said, "but we understand that Congress has a difficult task ahead of it given the national political climate and the upcoming election."

Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Mikenas also didn’t advocate for a new stimulus package when he talked to the Star Courier yesterday, but said he thinks the first round helped Kewanee get somewhat successfully through the initial shock of the economic shutdown.

The city has spent more than $500,000 on its pandemic response efforts so far and plans to utilize available funding earmarked for small cities in the CARES Act. Officials already have submitted invoices for about half of that to the federal government and are awaiting approval.

Those expenses, which must be itemized in the application for the funds, include costs related to extra cleaning and for line items that include expenses incurred for having to hold council meetings online.

"When this started, supplies were in short supply and there was high demand," Bradley said. "Prices went up and we had to pay them."

The cost of city emergency services has also risen during the pandemic as paramedics have had to stock ambulances with additional, COVID-19-specific protective equipment.

The city is also claiming hotel and overtime expenses from an incident where an entire fire department shift was potentially exposed to the virus and had to be quarantined in a hotel for several days.

"We couldn’t send them home to expose their families," he said.

He said the city has been very careful in its record-keeping to ensure that all acceptable expenditures are accounted for, and that they all adhere to the federal guidelines for eligibility.

"That type of expense is reimbursable to us and we believe we qualify for that money," he said. "Those are not typical expenses for cities."

The PPP program, which is offered through local banks and not the city, has given businesses affected by the pandemic the option of a forgivable loan in exchange for the businesses’ commitment to retain employees, even during low economic activity when owners might be more likely to lay workers off to cut costs. If the companies keep those employees on, the loan is forgiven.

Even with the PPP and other government props, Illinois’ unemployment rate in August was 11 percent, after hitting a high of 17.2 percent in April – both numbers far outstripping the distant memory of March’s 4.2 percent rate.

The list of PPP recipients looks like a who’s who of Kewanee employers, though records do not indicate which jobs that were retained were full- or part-time. The statistics do not necessarily reflect all of the local businesses who applied for and received funding through the program. They also do not include businesses that list cities other than Kewanee as their home base. Non-profit organizations also were able to access the funds in return for job retention promises.

Two local companies, Good’s Furniture and Midwest Trailer Manufacturing, applied and received PPP loans in the range of $350,000 to $1 million. Good’s received its loan April 6 from Community State Bank and reported the money would be used to retain 39 jobs. Midwest was approved April 7 with First Midwest Bank and Trust, National Association, retaining a reported 54 jobs.

Several other local small businesses used the PPP to retain jobs and hang on during tough economic times. The following list is for businesses who received loans through the program in the range of $150,000 to $300,000.

Abilities Plus, April 7, Peoples National Bank – 74 jobs retainedAhearn & Associates Medical Center, Inc., April 15, Peoples National Bank – 18 jobs retainedBreedlove Sportings Goods, Inc., June 2, Community State Bank – 44 jobs retainedCJ Scott’s Inc. (Dairy Queen), April 7, Midwest Bank – 84 jobs retained.Gustafson Ford, April 6, Community State Bank – 18 jobs retainedHenry County Senior Citizens, Inc., June 20, Peoples National Bank – 15 jobs retainedHodges 66, April 27, Community State Bank – 27 jobs retained.Johnson Heating & Air Conditioning, April 14, Community State Bank – 15 jobs retainedKewanee Physical Therapy & Rehab Specialists, April 6, Community State Bank – 14 jobs retainedMotor City Chevrolet Buick GMC, Inc., April 7, Peoples National Bank – 25 jobs retainedRhino Tool Company, Inc., April 8, Wintrust Bank, National Association – 24 jobs retainedSullivan Door Co., April 7, Tompkins State Bank – 16 jobs retainedZane Inc. (McDonald’s), April 5, CBI Bank & Trust – 49 jobs retained.

Henry County has also had access to state and federal funding, much of which has been used to bolster its local business loan program. Several area businesses have used the loans, as reported in previous editions of the Star Courier.

County Economic Director Jim Kelly could not be reached in time for this story.