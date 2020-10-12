HOPEDALE-Norma E. McCann, 96, formerly, Lincoln, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at her residence in, Hopedale, Illinois.

Norma was born Jan. 30, 1924 in Canton, the daughter of Everett L. and Annie Erminie (Huff) Sappington.

She married Virgil McCann April 5, 1952, in Pekin. He preceded her in death April 9, 2012.

Norma is survived by her son: Gordon R. McCann, Bryant; daughter: Luann (Ken) Zessin, Lincoln; five grandchildren: Tonya McCann, Lincoln, Shannon (Wesley) Fuchs, Hopedale, Shana Reed-Harper, Homer, Kenny (Alishai) Zessin II, Lincoln, and Luke (Char) Zessin, Lincoln;14 great-grandchildren: Alexandra R. Green, Katrina E. Green, Kyleigh M. Heinzel, Kamdin R. Heinzel, Janessa M. Merritt, Mackenzie R. Fuchs, Bryton A. Fuchs, Christopher J.W. Harper, Nathan E.T. Burge, Julianne J.R. Harper, Anastasia N. Zessin, Madison G. Zessin, Alaina K. Zessin, and Luke D. Zessin, and four great-great grandchildren and another on the way; one brother: Wayman Sappington, Canton and several nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Virgil, sister: Jacquelane Sexton, brothers: Charles, Landon, and Reid Sappington.

Norma was a lifelong member of The Women of The Moose Lodge # 1441 and was very active there until it closed down in Lincoln. Norma enjoyed camping and fishing but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially going on rides. Norma was the life of the party everywhere she went and had an infectious laugh.

Visitation for Norma will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made in Norma’s name to the Mooseheart, Moosehaven, or Donor’s Choice.