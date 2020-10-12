CANTON—Spoon River College Outreach is offering classes to help you learn about Investing and Estate Planning. Classes will be held at the Spoon River College Canton Campus. Masks are required at all SRC facilities.

These classes are led by Rick Imhoff. Rick is the Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management at MidAmerica National Bank. Rick has worked in the financial services industry since 1979 with most of that time in a leadership position providing fiduciary services through the trust and wealth management division of various financial institutions in Louisiana, Missouri, and Illinois. He has been included in several editions of Who’s Who in Finance and Industry and is a frequent speaker and writer on financial planning and investment topics, including appearances on television and radio.

Do-It-Yourself Investing in Today’s Environment will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6 to 8:30 p.m. This class is geared toward those who choose to make their own investment decisions or who use professional money management but want a better understanding of the investment management process. Discussion will include review of possible investment platforms, understanding economic indicators, the importance of having an Investment Policy Statement (IPS), developing a personalized asset allocation strategy, structuring fixed-income securities, and taking an historical view of asset allocation decisions and how they apply today.

Estate Planning Before Seeing Your Attorney will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6 to 8:30 p.m. This class is geared toward those who want to develop a flexible estate plan that addresses preserving your estate upon death and during incapacity. Discussion will include understanding non-probate transfer techniques, asset titling, beneficiary designations, problems with will substitutes, testamentary trusts, selecting an attorney, financial power of attorney, power of attorney for healthcare, and cost of developing an estate plan. Students will also receive instruction on understanding revocable living trusts, pour over wills, selecting a successor trustee, naming beneficiaries, special needs trusts, dealing with retirement plans flowing through a trust, and costs of a trust-centered estate plan.

There are fees to attend and pre-registration is required. Classes will be held at the Spoon River College Campus located at 23235 N. Co. Hwy 22 Canton. A room number will be given to you at time of registration. For more information or to register, call Spoon River College at 309-649-6260 or signup online, https://src.augusoft.net.