This is about the upcoming Supreme Court choice--but not that one. In November we will be deciding whether to keep Tom Kilbride on the Illinois Supreme Court, but it’s really a decision about someone who’s not on the ballot--Mike Madigan.

If you don’t know that name, you should. He’s the most powerful politician in the State of Illinois and has been for a very long time. He’s been in the Illinois House since 1971 and Speaker of the House for all but two years since 1983. He has the dubious distinction of being the longest serving leader of any state or Federal legislative body in the entire history of the United States! All that time "Magic" Mike Madigan has pulled the strings in Illinois. The most frustrating thing about Madigan’s long reign is that fewer than 30,000 people in the whole state elect him.

And boy does he have a lot of strings! One of his biggest strings is drawing up the maps for legislative districts. There is a reason why Democrats hold super-majorities in both houses of the legislature. They have all been "Mike-mandered" to be sure no one has a chance to get elected unless Madigan says so.

This puppeteer pulls the strings as Chairman of the Illinois Democrat Party by controlling most of the money that Democrat candidates spend to get elected or stay in office. It won’t surprise you to know that Mike’s money comes with strings attached. Any lawmaker who tries to buck The Boss soon finds himself looking for honest work. If only there were a way for voters to take some of his power away.

Since we live in Illinois, you might be saying to yourself, "Political corruption in Illinois? I’m shocked!" You would be right thinking this is simply business as usual. Got a zoning problem in Chicago? Go see Mike. Want to get your kid into the U of I? Mike can make it happen. Need a job with ComEd? Mike can plug you in. Most of Madigan’s shenanigans can be chalked up to politics as usual in this state. You have to pay if you want to play and that’s just the way it is.

But what does all this have to do with the Illinois Supreme Court?

That is where Madigan’s strings get sticky. The Democrat machine has always elected judges in Cook County but downstate, we have historically been able to choose our judges, especially in the higher courts, without regard to politics as usual. That is, until Mike decided he wanted to control the Illinois Supreme court along with everything else.

This requires a little explanation. The Illinois Supreme Court has seven members who are elected from districts. Three are from Cook County and, of course, are Democrats. The other four are elected from different districts downstate and have traditionally been Republican except for southern Illinois. Elections for judges on the Supreme Court were historically low-key affairs with few people paying much attention. That is until Magic Mike decided he had a better idea.

In a 2000 election, Madigan decided he wanted to put his thumb on the scales and make sure a Democrat was elected to a traditionally Republican seat. So, with only a few weeks left in the campaign, he dumped $700,000 in the race (an enormous sum back then for this type of election) and managed to get a little known and inexperienced lawyer elected. His chosen candidate was Tom Kilbride who was elected to the court over a much more qualified candidate. When Judge Kilbride ran for retention ten years ago, Madigan and the trial lawyers gave him $3 million to insure he kept his seat. Perhaps that kind of political largesse doesn’t influence the recipient. (Perhaps.)

"So?" you might ask. "What does the Supreme Court have to do with me?" Usually, not much. But two important cases came before the court in 2014 and 2016. The first one involved petitions asking that the voters be allowed to decide whether term limits should be applied to people like Madigan. The second one would have allowed the people to decide if there was a fairer, less political way to draw legislative districts. In both cases the Supreme Court made it impossible for us even to vote on the issues. And in the second case, Tom Kilbride was the deciding vote and wrote the opinion.

The person that benefited the most from Kilbride’s decision? Mike Madigan obviously. Being able to run without term limits and completely dictate how voting maps are drawn allows him to keep a firm grip those strings.

Most people can’t vote against him even if they wanted to. He is consistently protected by not being on our ballot.

But this year we can vote against Madigan.

Judge Thomas Kilbride is on the ballot in November. We get to decide if he should be retained on the Illinois Supreme court. It is our one chance to cut some of Mike Madigan’s web of strings. Let’s do it. Vote no on retaining Thomas Kilbride. Say no to Madigan.