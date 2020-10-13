MONMOUTH — Though only three COVID-19 cases at Monmouth’s Smithfield Foods pork-processing plant were ever made public, newly obtained state data show 188 cases at the facility over time.

The data obtained by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting revealed 188 cases attributed to the Monmouth plant from April through Sept. 30, along with seven probable cases. It is not known if there are any active cases at the plant at this time.

According to the data, Monmouth’s Smithfield plant had the second largest outbreak at an Illinois meatpacking facility. The largest outbreak in the state was at the Tyson Foods plant in Joslin, which made its 202 cases public.

Prepared by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the internal data was obtained as part of an open-records request by the Midwest Center and Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation. It provides detailed information and case counts for around 2,600 outbreaks in Illinois.

In a statement to the Midwest Center, Smithfield said that due to its safety measures, less than 1% of all its employees had contracted COVID-19. The measures to keep employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic have cost more than $500 million, the company said.

If all 188 cases attributed to the Monmouth plant in the state’s data were employees, however, more than 11% of the 1,700 Monmouth employees have contracted COVID-19, according to the state’s figures.

Three cases at the Monmouth plant were made public on April 17 in a release from the Warren County Health Department. Those cases included two residents of Rock Island County and one resident of Warren County, according to the health department.

After the initial disclosure of those cases, neither Smithfield Foods nor local public health officials have said how many people at the Monmouth plant contracted the virus.

Employees come from six counties in two states to work at the Monmouth plant, which produces bacon and 3% of the U.S. fresh pork supply.

Because positive COVID-19 cases are counted in the county of residence, it is not clear how many of the plant’s 188 cases were residents of Warren County or how the outbreak affected case totals elsewhere in the region.

Precautions implemented by Smithfield to slow the spread of the virus include temperature and symptom screening, encouraging employees to stay home when ill, requiring personal protective equipment and installing barriers.

The Monmouth plant also briefly shut down most operations in late April due to the outbreak.

According to Jenna Link, administrator of the Warren County Health Department, the peak of the virus at the plant was from May to mid-June.

In a story by the Midwest Center, Link said the plant struggled to obtain masks in March and April, but the situation improved with the acquisition of protective equipment and separation of workers on production lines.

Warren County’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed April 10. By the end of that month, there were 62 cases in the county, and by the end of May, there were 120. Cases slowed in June, with just 18 new cases during the entire month.

Warren County surpassed 400 cases on Monday and is currently on the state’s warning list for increased risk of COVID-19. There have been six COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Neither Smithfield nor the Warren County Health Department responded to requests from the Review Atlas for further comment about the newly obtained state data by press time.

Other COVID-19 cases at Monmouth facilities from April through Sept. 30, according to the state data, have been at Courtyard Estates, Monmouth Nursing Home and Studio 1107.