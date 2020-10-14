October is Cancer Awareness Month and as everyone knows, the 2020 Annual

H-S Relay for Life was cancelled due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Some of the Teams have continued to do or are in the process of doing some type of non-contact fundraiser as well as requesting donations on line. The 2020 Teams are now accepting donations that will go towards research and other vital programs during the month of October.

The American Cancer Society has reached out to all Relays across the country to help

them with an October fundraiser. The ACS will be short of funding for research and other vital programs for the remainder of 2020 due to C19. Research funding for cancer treatments and cures is at its lowest level in a century. According to the ACS, cancer research will be reduced by 50% as they are needing to raise $10 million dollars in order to continue research and support of other programs through the remainder of the year.

The Henry-Stark Relay For Life has accepted the ACS challenge to raise funds to offset

the current deficit they are facing. The local Relay Teams are now challenging themselves to raise $5,000 during the month of October. As there was no Relay or Luminaria Ceremony and no funds were raised from luminaria donations, they are asking business owners and those living in the communities located in Henry and Stark County to make a minimum $10 donation. The $10 donation is equivalent to what a luminary would cost during the annual Relay for Life Event held every August. Donations will be collected through Oct. 31.

Cancer and Covid 19 have some similarities. Neither of these life-threatening diseases care about your gender, your age, where you live in the world or whether you are rich or poor. They both just take. The difference is, cancer has come a long way and through research, it has saved thousands of lives every year. New treatments are being discovered and all thanks to research.

According to the American Cancer Society, this year alone there will be 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States. It is then presumed that we all most likely know someone who is either currently fighting cancer, someone who has survived cancer or someone who has lost their battle with cancer and with this reported shortage of funds, it is inevitable that the lack of research and the inability to finding cures will be putting many more lives at risk.

The teams prayerfully ask that you support them at this time. You may make a tax- deductible donation by making a check payable to the ACS Henry-Stark County Relay For Life, and mail to Att: Sharon Deahl, 16 NW 3rd Street, Galva, Il. 61434, Brenda Muckey, 6513 E. 2480 St., Kewanee,61443 or drop off at SBT- Kewanee Banking Center, 635 Tenney St., Kewanee, Att: Nichelle, State Bank of Toulon, 102 W. Main Street, Toulon, Att: Phil Daum, SBT- Galva Banking Center, 210 SW 2nd Ave, Att: Kris Anderson, Better Banks, 200 W. Williams St, Wyoming, Att: Brenda Colgan and Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, 207 N. Tremont, Kewanee Att: Jenny Ouart. Questions call Sharon at 309-932-2369 or Brenda at 238-7121.