During what would normally be considered noon rush hour, Kewanee's La Gondola parking lot and drive-through lane was relatively empty Thursday after the business received an order from the Henry County Health Department to disperse and suspend all food and beverage services immediately

In several statements issued by the HCHD, the order to disperse was reported as an effort to minimize the number of patrons within the facility. The suspension was ordered after two previous notices had been issued that cited conditions needing correction and the actions that needed to be taken. The notices also specified a time period within such action should be taken.

According to another statement issued by Rae Ann Tucker, director of health promotions, in order for La Gondola to reopen again per the Order to Disperse, "any person whose permit has been suspended may, at any time, apply for a reinspection for the purpose of reinstatement of the permit. Within (10) calendar days following the receipt of the written request, including a statement signed by the applicant, that in his/her opinion, the conditions causing suspension of the permit have been corrected, the Health Department and Office of Emergency Management shall make a re-inspection, and consider reinstating the permit."

Health officials did not specify what conditions weren’t being met by the restaurant owners, or the reasons for the previous notices being issued.