WASHINGTON—Brian C. Stein, 70, Washington, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home in Washington.

He was born May 1, 1950, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to George and Gail (Fish) Stein.

Brian is survived by his wife, Maureen (Johnson) Stein, whom he married Jan. 5, 1974 in Addison, Illinois.

Also surviving are two children, Rachel (Chris) Hadfield, Washington, and Nathan (Velia) Stein, Normal; one granddaughter, Elowen Hadfield, one sister, Sharon (Art) Carlson, St. Cloud, Minnesota; and one brother, Jeff (Cindy) Stein, Anoka, Minnesota.

Brian was a substitute teacher, he sold auto parts for R & H, and electric motors for General Electric. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton where his wife Maureen was the Pastor and he was currently a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Washington.

He enjoyed woodworking, reading, playing cards and cooking. He was also a lifelong student of history, especially World War II. Brian was an avid Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Vikings fan. He was a dog lover, and was always partial to golden retrievers. Most of all Brian loved spending time with his children and his granddaughter.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 12 Noon at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID 19 mandates facial coverings will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton, or to Faith Lutheran Church in Washington.

