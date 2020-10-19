Livingston County's death toll in coronavirus-related cases rose one over the weekend as a Pontiac man died. This raises the county's total to 10 since March.

For the weekend, the Livingston County Health Department is reporting that there were 28 new cases recorded, including eight at Pontiac Correctional Center. This brings the county's total of COVID-19 cases to 570 since the pandemic started.

The newest reported cases outside of the PCC walls included a male and female each younger than 1 year old, a male in his 20s, four males and a female in their 30s, two males and two females in their 40s, three males and one female in their 60s, a female in her 70s, a male and female in their 80s and a male in his 90s. All are recovering in isolation.

The inmates affected are a male in his 20s, four in their 30s and three in their 40s. They, too, are recovering in isolation. This brings the Pontiac Correctional Center total to 89 since March.

The death being reported is of a man in his 80s. He is the 10th in the county to have COVID when he passed away.

As of Monday afternoon, the county has had 570 positive cases out of 16,019 test results reported. Of those, 52 are still considered active with all but one recovering in isolation. That one is hospitalized. There have been 47 asymptomatic cases among the positive results reported.

Most all of the area communities being reported here had increases over the weekend, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website. Dwight jumped eight cases from Friday's report to 51. Pontiac had an increase of seven to 219, the highest total for the county since the pandemic started. Fairbury jumped up four cases to 60. Also adding to their totals were Odell and Chatsworth, each to 13 and Flanagan to 29.

Streator has by far the most cases in the area, with 443. El Paso's count went up one to 89. Lexington also added one to 26.

Those that remained the same were Cullom (6), Cornell (14), Long Point (16), Gridley (18), Forrest (26), Minonk (28) and Chenoa (34).

IDPH reported Monday that 3,113 new cases were confirmed from Sunday. For the weekend, the state had 10,987 new cases and 71 deaths.

For details on previously reported cases and up-to-date information for Livingston County, go to the LCHD website: www.lchd.us.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has begun and will be available at OSF Saint James weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. There are no requirements and all testing is at no charge to the client. Insurance will be billed, if available.

Scheduling appointments is strongly recommended due to the limit of daily testing capacity. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.