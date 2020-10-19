Please note: the office was closed yesterday. The numbers we are posting are through Monday, October 12, 2020, but are being posted October 13th.

(October 12, 2020, Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announces nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 178 cases. The latest cases include:

1 male in his 70s

1 male in his 60s

1 male in his 50s

2 males in their 40s

1 male in his 30s

1 male in his 20s

1 female in her 70s

1 female in her 50s

At this time there are 23 individuals isolating at home, and one currently hospitalized. The number of deaths remains unchanged today at 6 individuals. Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on cases is prohibited. Public Health Officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of these cases.

Twenty more Covid Cases in Mercer County

(October 15, 2020, Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announces twenty additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 198 cases. The latest cases include:

1 male in his 70s

3 males in their 60s

1 male in his 50s

3 males in their 40s

1 female in her 80s

3 females in their 60s

1 female in her 50s

1 female in her 40s

2 females in their 30s

1 female in her 20s

3 females in their teens

At this time there are 29 individuals isolating at home, and one currently hospitalized. The number of deaths remains unchanged today at 6 individuals. Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on cases is prohibited. Public Health Officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of these cases.