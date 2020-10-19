Winifred "Winnie" G. Stocks, 101, passed away on October 18, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital – Long Term Care Center, Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded and no public services will be held. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be designated for St. Malachy School or Geneseo Historical Museum.

Winifred was born October 16, 1919, in Keswick, IA to Matthew and Winifred (Greene) Hannon. Her mother died shortly after her birth, and Winifred was brought to Geneseo via train by her grandmother. She was raised by her paternal grandparents, Mary Josephine and Thomas Hannon, and spent the rest of her life in Geneseo. Winifred attended St. Malachy School; and, at the time of her death was St. Malachy’s oldest living graduate. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1937 and then attended Kewanee Business College. She was a secretary for several Geneseo businesses before her marriage. Winnie married Donald A. Stocks, of Moline, on December 7, 1941. One daughter, Mary Jo, was born to this union. Donald passed away on May 9, 1997. She was a lifelong member of St. Malachy and was a member of Circle 5. She was also a past president of St. Malachy Parents Club and the Geneseo Columbian Club. She was a life member of the Geneseo Historical Society where she was active with her husband until his death. She loved to read and played in several bridge clubs until Macular degeneration robbed her of her vision. She then enjoyed "talking books" for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Jo (John), Hazleton, IA; grandchildren, Megan (Louis) Brough, and their children Maggie and Sarah, Park Ridge, IL; Christopher (Kathryn) Weber, and their children, Mary Claire, Colin, and Joseph, Chicago, IL; Matthew Weber, and his daughters, Michaela and Aly, Rosemount, MN; four nieces and one nephew also survive. Also surviving is Linda Henry, of Geneseo, who lovingly cared for Winnie for over 20 years.

Winifred was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, husband, two brothers, James and John Hannon, and sister, Ellen Heisdorfler.