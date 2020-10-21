KEWANEE - Imogene "Imo" Edith (Hurt) Kuster, 87, of Kewanee, died at 8:39 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Private funeral services will be held with Father Robert Hensley officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Kewanee Senior Citizen’s Center. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID regulations. The funeral home requires that all guests wear a mask for the safety of all those attending.

Imogene was born November 7, 1932 in Atkinson, IL, the daughter of Oscar and Edna (Head) Hurt. She graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1950. She married Alan L. Kuster on June 30, 1956 in Kewanee. They were married for 56 years. Alan preceded her in death on August 7, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Debra and son, Timothy. Surviving are three sons, Bruce Kuster of Shelton, WA, Mark Kuster of Kewanee, IL. and Terry Kuster of Davenport, IA, a daughter, Twyla Tholin of Kewanee, and a foster-daughter, Tamara Gordon-Stoner of Kewanee. She had several nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After marrying Alan, the couple made their home in Kewanee. Imogene worked for General Telephone as a switchboard operator. As she had more children, she gave up working outside the home. Instead, she created a warm and inviting homelife for her family. Imo was very well known for her amazing cooking, seasonal gardening and canning, and dancing. She was an embroidery artisan with her hand-stitched reverse side looking as elegant as the face side.

Imo loved Country and Western music. At one time, she was the fan-club president for Jerry Hanlon and His Midwest Playboys. This band performed in various parts of the Midwest United States for some 25 years. It was from her affiliations with the band that mom once attended the Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN.

On November 8, 1985, one year after her twins graduated from high school and one day after her 53rd birthday, Imo began her career working for the Kewanee Super Walmart Store. As at home, she held herself to a high standard of work performance. Imo was highly regarded amongst management and co-workers. She retired from Walmart at the age of 78.

Imogene always said that she lived for her children and she did. As a great role-model, she lived a life of perseverance in the face of adversity; truthfulness, integrity and honesty in all that she said and did; and, no matter what … that love is not a noun, it’s a verb so live it. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.