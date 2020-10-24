WYOMING – Barbara J. Carroll, 81, of Wyoming, passed away at 3:18 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Barbara was born on April 30, 1939 to Lawrence and Lucille (O’Connor) Clarke. She married John L. Carroll, Jr. on January 23, 1965; he preceded her in death on April 14, 2010.

Surviving are three children, Suzanne (Matt) Wilson of Wyoming, John (Natalie) Carroll of Wyoming, and Bridget (Michael) Rickard of Hanna City; 14 grandchildren, Todd (Lindsey), Megan (Zach), Madelynn, John Logan, Colby, Rachel, Tanner, Emily, Ethan, Cody, Davis, Atlas, and Tiffany (Steve); eight great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Robert Clarke of Wyoming, Don Clarke of Galva, and Larry (Kathy) Clarke of Oswego. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Bill Clarke.

Barbara worked at the Stark County School District for over 30 years and looked forward to the hugs she received from all the children. She also worked at Caseys General Store in Wyoming for 26 years. She loved going to her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Barbara was a well-respected member of the community, always helping others when they were in need.

Her funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming. Fr. Cyr will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Please wear a facial covering and respect social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Barbara Carroll. Condolences may be left for Barbara’s family on her tribute wall www.haskellfuneral.com.