DUNFERMLINE—Orville Lee Southard Jr., 78, Dunfermline, passed away peacefully at 2:36 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, with his family by his side. He was born on July 17, 1942 in Chicago, a son of Orville L. and Verna Southard Sr.

He married Sandy M. Kawolsky, the love of his life, March 4, 1960 in Peoria. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Rodney (Kathy) Southard, Farmington; Janet Gardner, Peoria; John (Mary) Southard, Farmington; Susan (Mike) Bouc , Dunfermline; Ricky (Jimelle) Southard, Bryant, Mandy (Josh) Wallick, Bryant; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and one sister, Ellamae Roman, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Alvin.

Orville retired from Caterpillar in 1993, and worked several years after retirement at Dunfermline Post Office. He loved to ride his trike "Old Blue" enjoyed fishing, trips to Florida, and attending at the St David Nazarene Church with his wife. He will be deeply missed by all.

Per Orville’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the St David Nazarene Church. To leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneral homes.com