McDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County Democratic Central Committee made three separate contributions to local candidates as the 2020 election moves into the home stretch.

Shirley Camp, a candidate for the McDonough County Board, will receive $55, while Selina Mannion, also a candidate for the McDonough County Board, will receive $500. The committee said that the money is intended to be used as reimbursements for campaign-related expenses.

Judge Emily Sutton, who is running for circuit judge on the 9th Judicial Circuit, will receive a campaign contribution of $2,700. The donation is designed to help Sutton with final campaign efforts in her quest to retain her seat.

The committee also approved a motion to send text messages to more than 3,000 individuals in order to increase voter turnout. The message will encourage recipients to vote for Democratic candidates and the fair tax amendment question on the ballot. Only those who have yet to vote will receive the texts.

In other matters, the COVID-19 crisis inspired the committee to urge Gov. Pritzker to halt utility shutoffs for Illinois residents. Emiliano Vera, who authored the resolution, said that Pritzker acted forcefully early on in the pandemic, but that he has since allowed companies to resume shutoffs.

Vera said that residents in McDonough County are falling victim to utility shutoffs, and with winter weather approaching, issuing a mandatory moratorium on shutoffs is the only moral option.

"…That the McDonough County Democratic Central Committee declares the termination and disconnection of utility service by any utility provider, whether private for-profit, non-profit, public, or co-operative, for failure to pay for such service constitutes a pandemic safety risk…," part of the resolution reads.

