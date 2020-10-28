McDONOUGH COUNTY — Rep. Darin LaHood (IL-18) spoke about his hopes for a stimulus package during a virtual meeting Tuesday with the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce.

LaHood said that he helped pass four separate bills in the spring which addressed the initial economic downturn when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Those bills allocated $3.6 billion to the economy and healthcare industry, according to LaHood.

"That’s the most money ever spent in that short period of time by the federal government in the history of the country," LaHood said. "But it was necessary to help stabilize our economy and make sure it didn’t implode, and to help keep people afloat."

LaHood pointed to the lodging, travel, hospitality, and restaurant industries, among others, as those who are in desperate need of financial support.

"There are disproportionately-affected businesses that I don’t think are going to come back to full capacity until we get a cure or a vaccine or a treatment. The federal government has an obligation or responsibility in our next stimulus package to help those businesses. I don’t think that many of them are going to make it in the next six to nine months unless we’re there to help," he said.

In the next relief bill, LaHood advocates for an expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program – one that he said will help businesses in the 18th District keep their doors open through the winter months. He said that legislators must make an effort to revive the economy while also taking steps to effectively control the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that he’d work to reduce the cost of face coverings, cleaning equipment, Plexiglas, and all other forms of PPE for businesses through a 50 percent tax credit or incentive. The bill would remain in effect until a cure, vaccine, or treatment is available. He said that generating comfort so that individuals feel safe, both as a worker or a patron, is critical to a business’s survival.

"All the polling shows if people feel comfortable with the retail businesses or the restaurant…that they know it’s being cleaned and everything’s been properly abided by with CDC guidelines…that they’re more apt to come back to it," LaHood said.

Another prong of his ideal relief package includes providing a financial lifeline to struggling local governments. He said that many of them will be forced to make tough decisions.

"The last thing that our cities or municipalities should be doing is laying off firefighters or city workers or police officers," he said.

On the federal government’s failure to pass another stimulus package, LaHood said that he’s disappointed that there wasn’t an agreement weeks ago. He anticipates that discussions will resume and intensify after the election.

LaHood is running against Democrat George Petrilli, an attorney located in Springfield, in the current election cycle.

