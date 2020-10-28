Maria E. Schulte, age 79 of Good Hope, Illinois, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home in Good Hope. She was born August 30, 1941 in New York, New York, to Joseph and Elva Bryden Louzao. She was united in marriage June 2001, in Macomb, Illinois to Tom Schulte.

Surviving to mourn her passing are her husband: Tom Schulte, Good Hope, three sons; Earl Abercrombie, Good Hope, Dennis Abercrombie, Macomb, Paul Schulte, Manchester, Vermont, three daughters: Debbie Goodwin, Macomb, Rebekah (Mark) Daniels, Macomb, Patti (Don) Sikes, Industry, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, four brothers and one sister.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter: Denise and one brother.

Maria had worked for Nabisco in Chicago for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Bridgeview, Illinois. She enjoyed crafting, painting figurines, traveling with Tom, baking, cooking, and having her family around her.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Jones Mortuary in Colchester with Rev. William Clark. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Colchester. Visitation with the family will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Friends may view and sign the register book at the funeral home after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Memorial is to the family. Online condolence may be expressed to the family at www.jonesmortuaryfh.com.