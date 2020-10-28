MACOMB — As has become the norm at the Macomb City Council meetings, racial justice was once again the focus of the public comments section on Monday evening.

The first letter in the public comments came from a woman named Nicole S. and expressed their disappointment in a named officer from the Macomb Police Department regarding a Facebook post from nearly one month ago in which the officer alleged that he was harassed by a woman while he was off duty.

The second letter came from Emiliano Vera, a former candidate for state representative. Vera said he was "horrified" by the community as trucks allegedly drove by and revved their truck engines to disrupt the #EndSARS gathering hosted by the African Student Association.

The first speaker in person was President of the Democratic Women of McDonough County who also spoke about the gathering hosted by the African Student Association. McMeekan said that she was concerned for the students due to the alleged rise of targeted racial violence in the area. McMeekan also said that she has heard from the black members of her organization, who are concerned that there will be "hunting" following election night from the same vehicles that allegedly harass the protests.

Marcial Anthony spoke next. He co-signed McMeekan’s statements and spoke on Macomb Mayor Mike Inman’s attendance at community building events. Anthony wanted to see if there was any trackable change in Inman’s attendance at those events.

"You also need to listen to more of the voices, more of the Black voices," Anthony said. "We understand our situation better than anybody. So I really have to reiterate that you should listen to your Black constituents when we tell you that we are not safe."

Anthony also took aim at the Living Lincoln statue that was unveiled in August. Anthony said that the statue is racist due to the stance of Abraham Lincoln on the Black citizens of the country.

"He only freed the slaves to win the war," Anthony said. "If he could’ve won the war without freeing the slaves, he would have done it. Essentially we were a tool for a means to an end."

Retired Western Illinois University, Essie Rutledge was the final speaker and focused on what is happening to Black people in the community. She took aim at the vehicular harassment that has been reported by protesters on Chandler Park.

"There are people in this community who have felt threatened by the fact that trucks, men in trucks, have tended to drive very close to them which gives them the feeling that they will hit you and I have an experience like that," Rutledge said.

Rutledge said that she had also experienced a car driving "very close" behind her as she was walking down the street.

