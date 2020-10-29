As the coronavirus numbers rise throughout Illinois, so has the number of people who have died with COVID-19-related illnesses. Livingston County reportedly added to that list as one was reported in Thursday's press release.

The Livingston County Health Department reported that a woman in her 70s passed away in recent days. This brings the total of deaths in the county to 11.

The Livingston County Health Department reported Thursday another 27 new cases, this after 27 were reported Wednesday, giving the county 76 cases in a three-day period. Overall, there have been 756 cases reported in the county since the first one on March 17.

Of the 54 new cases reported Wednesday and Thursday, 41 were of residents and 13 were inmates at Pontiac Correctional Center. The age of many of the new cases remains young as a female and male under the age of one and three females under the age of 10 were included in the new cases.

Also reported were a female and four males in their teens, two females and six males in their 20s, four females and two males in their 30s, two females and four males in their 40s, three females and two males in their 50s, two females in their 60s, a female and two males in their 70s. All are recovering in isolation. A man in his 60s also tested positive and is in the hospital.

The Illinois Department of Corrections is reporting two males in their 20s, eight males in their 30s, two males in their 40s and a male in his 50s as being new cases at PCC.

According to the LCHD latest report received, Livingston County surpassed the 18,000 mark in reported tests, reaching 18,233 as of Thursday afternoon. Of those, 114 are still considered active. There is one hospitalization.

IDPH reported 6,363 new cases Thursday, giving the state a two-day total of 12,473 new cases. The state total has risen to 395,458 cases overall.

Dwight had the biggest increase in cases with seven from Tuesday's report, giving the community 79 overall since March. Pontiac added four to rise to 260 and Fairbury moved to 93 after an increase of three. Cornell (24) and Flanagan (32) each added one case.

For the rest of the county, Forrest is at 38 cases and is followed by Chatsworth (21), Long Point (17), Odell (16), Cullom (7) and Graymont (6).

In the area, Streator grew to 496 cases and El Paso added five cases to move to 101. Chenoa has had 37, Lexington has had 34, Minonk has had 30, Gridley has reported 26 cases overall and Colfax has had 6.

Of note, the overall numbers for each community is for how many IDPH has as being reported since the pandemic began. They do NOT reflect the current amount of active cases in each community.

For details on previously reported cases and up-to-date information for Livingston County, go to the LCHD website: www.lchd.us.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has begun and will be available at OSF Saint James weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. There are no requirements and all testing is at no charge to the client. Insurance will be billed, if available.

Scheduling appointments is strongly recommended due to the limit of daily testing capacity. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.