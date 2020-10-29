McDONOUGH COUNTY — With Diabetes Awareness Month coming up in November, the University of Illinois Extension hosted a Zoom webinar to share information and resources on diabetes and how to manage it.

Caitlin Mellendorf, a registered dietitian and nutrition/wellness educator associated with the DeWitt, Macon and Piatt Counties extension office, gave the presentation. She said there are lots of different Type 2 diabetes resources, from diabetes management classes to websites and podcasts.

One resource that Mellendorf shared was the National Diabetes Prevention Program through the National Centers for Disease Control. She said it is a yearlong program in which the person meets with their diabetes education coach 16 times during the first six months and once a month during the second six months. She said that Illinois has 58 recognized NDPP programs located in both local hospitals and YMCAs.

The American Diabetes Association website was the one diabetes website that Mellendorf recommended to people who have recently received a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. She said the ADA has a program called "Living with Type 2 Diabetes" in which people can connect with both diabetes experts and people living with Type 2 diabetes. She said the ADA also provides a monthly e-newsletter and six e-books for people who signed up for the program.

For online resources, Mellendorf recommended websites that ended in .org or .gov, not .com. She said that governmental and organizational websites will be more reliable than the .com websites. Some other websites that she recommended include the National Kidney Foundation, the National Heart Association and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

The registered dietitian said additional resources for diabetes included apps, digital magazines, podcasts, cookbooks and recipe websites. For recipes, she shared diabetes friendly recipes from extension offices in Illinois, Iowa and Texas and a Hispanic diabetes recipe website called "Fiesta of Flavors."

A part of Managing Diabetes in the Modern series, the extension office hosted two previous webinars "Take the first step" and "Choose it, count it, eat it" posted on the extension website. The extension office had scheduled "Fat, sugar, sodium-oh my" on Nov. 4 and "Managing your risk" on Nov. 11.

To view the previous webinars and sign up for future webinars, visit the extension’s nutrition and wellness page at https://extension.illinois.edu/global/nutrition-and-wellness.