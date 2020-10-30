I waited at the marsh until sunrise or at least what would have been sunrise. The day would break dark and gloomy, no chance of seeing the sun today. I hung around for a bit anyway in hopes of possibly seeing something "good". What that "good" might be I was not sure, but I still had to be there just in case.

I soon left the marsh for the hardwood timber. The woodlot would be screaming with golden color therefore adding some light to this dreary day. It is amazing what some fall colors could do for a day in which reflected light is absent. And that is exactly what a forest full of Maple Trees can do.

Not far into my trek I spot a deer. It is a buck, and it is walking away from me. At the moment it has no idea that I trail close behind. The wind is in my favor but the leaves under foot are quickly drying therefore tipping off my whereabouts. I could just stay put and not move a muscle but if I do that the deer will soon be out of sight.

I take each step slowly trying not crackle the leaves, I move when the deer moves. The deer however switches directions and begins moving to the north. Now I am left stranded for the most part. Now, I can’t move at all. But it doesn’t matter anyway for the deer has spotted me. It looks directly at me as I lift the camera to my face. Surprisingly the deer gives me about a minute and then decides to bolt.

I move on. I want to set up a few knobs over, hoping for more deer. Once I get to the area I quickly find a disturbing scene. This particular location in where the owl tree is. The tree where Great-Horned Owls have nested the last several years. The tree however is down. Now lying on its side. Death by high winds. The tree has played a vital role in the rearing of several owls over the years. Now it plays its final role, on the ground.

I find a wide tree and sit at its base. Just getting comfortable when I see something unusual out in front of me. It was not your ordinary Fox Squirrel, no, this one was jet black. I have seen a few black squirrels, even had one at my feeders a few years ago, but this would be the first one that I have found in this familiar wilderness that I frequently roam.

It is on the ground and stops dead in it tracks when we make eye contact. I reverse from sitting to lying on my belly to get that low-level eye shot that I love. Getting down to the animal’s level always makes a good shot. It is like photographing a duck at water’s level. You get the creature and whatever lies in front of it, whether it is water or even leaves, like in the squirrels’ case.

The morning slips by quickly, free of deer. But now I must get home to watch the feeders for a few hours. I have had a few Pine Siskins but now I wait in hopes that another northern invader might show up, the Evening Grosbeak. They claim it going to be a banner year for some of these species to get down our way, and they have been, but will I get lucky enough to have a few show up at the feeders.

A few days later I make all the same moves and again wait for good light. I try the waters at Lakeland after the marsh offered little. Lakeland is full of ducks right now. Scaup, Redheads, Canvasbacks, Ruddy Ducks, Ring-Necked Ducks, Wigeon, Gadwalls, Shovelers, there all there.

I leave the water and head to the woods. It was going to be a quick walk as the wind was heavy and I don’t make a practice of sitting under trees in strong winds.

I move through at a fast pace. But I stop as I neared the end of my walk. Little birds flit about, some just a few feet away. They move like little mice through the branches, only stopping for a second or two. They are Golden-Crowned Kinglets, and they are all over. I try to get photographs, but they move to quickly, I cannot focus fast enough. I do manage one shot and you see that one here. They are lovely birds especially when you can get the golden cap in full view. They are migrating through right now so their visit will not last much longer.

What am I looking forward to in the coming days? Well, I hope for better light to work on the waterfowl because in a few weeks I will be concentrating solely on deer. The rut is the best of the best especially for getting some big whitetails.