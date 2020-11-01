Cathy Decker/Correspondent

Mercer County has been put on a warning list over the past two weeks with rising numbers of positive cases (Mercer County is currently at 231/100,000, up from 167/100 from the prior week) and percentage of positive cases above the 8 percent level. Mercer County is currently at the 12.6 percent positive test level.

The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.

Carla Ewing, MCHD administrator said the COVID positive cases are reviewed regularly with the current rise in rates attributed to individuals not closely following IDPH recommendations.

"As we review our cases, we’ve noted that while contact within a household can spread the virus, there has also been a rise in community outbreaks the past week," said Ewing. "There are several community situations that have increased our positivity rate such as at worksites, social gatherings, weddings, churches, and bars/restaurants where people are gathering with others outside of their home and not following the recommended guidelines."

The recommended guidelines from IDPH (http://www.dph.illinois.gov)are as follows:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick with respiratory symptoms.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Social Distance from others at least 6 feet.

• Wear a face covering.

As a reminder, most healthy people who get the virus will have mild symptoms and can recover at home. Anyone who thinks they have COVID-19, should stay home, stay separate from animals and others and call ahead before visiting a doctor. If symptoms worsen, call a health care provider to be directed to where an evaluation should take place.

For latest guidance, call the IDPH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

31 added COVID-19 cases in Mercer County

(October 26, 2020, Aledo, IL) -- The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announces thirty-one additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 269 cases. The latest cases include:

2 males in their 70s

1 male in his 60s

3 males in their 50s

3 males in their 40s

2 males in their 30s

1 male in his 20s

1 female in her 80s

3 females in their 70s

2 females in their 60s

5 females in their 50s

4 females in their 40s

2 females in their 30s

1 female in her 20s

1 female under the age of 13

At this time there are 45 individuals isolating at home, all previously hospitalized individuals have returned home. The number of deaths remains unchanged today at six individuals. Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on cases is prohibited. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of these cases.