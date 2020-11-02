CHICAGO — Drew Brees threw for two touchdowns to regain the NFL's all-time lead from Tom Brady, and Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard FG in overtime as the Saints beat the Bears 26-23 on Sunday.

The Bears' Cairo Santos booted a 51-yard FG at the end of regulation to force the extra period.

The Saints (5-2) led 23-13 early in the fourth quarter after scoring 20 consecutive points, only to have Chicago rally in the closing minutes of regulation. But the three-time defending NFC South champions pulled out their fourth straight win when Lutz connected on their second possession of OT.

The Saints had a first down at the 16 when coach Sean Payton called on him. And Lutz delivered, sending the Bears (5-3) to their second straight loss. New Orleans tied Tampa Bay for the division lead, with Brady and the Buccaneers meeting the struggling New York Giants on Monday night.

Chicago receiver Javon Wims got ejected for punching New Orleans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the third quarter. Marshon Lattimore then intercepted Nick Foles, leading to a tiebreaking FG by Lutz.

Brees added a 20-yard TD to Taysom Hill to make it 23-13 early in the fourth period. The Bears (5-3) pulled within three with 3:32 remaining on Foles' 3-yard pass to Darnell Mooney.

After the Saints went three-and-out, Chicago tied it with 13 seconds left on Santos' FG into the wind.