Rickie L. Trone, 73, of Meridian, California, formerly of Rushville, Illinois, passed away at 7:55 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Rushville City Cemetery, with Reverend Fred Fritz officiating. Interment will follow with military rites by Schuyler American Legion Post #4. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project or Toys for Tots.