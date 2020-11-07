Henry County officials are trying to determine how to approach the recent uprising of restaurant owners challenging the state’s reimposition of rules that would limit or shut down their businesses.

Since Wednesday, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced renewed statewide restrictions due to recently rising infection rates in every region, many local restaurant owners have kept their doors open and have challenged the local health department’s assertion that it has the authority to shut down restaurants who don’t follow the rules.

They have been supported by Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore, who indicated in a social media post earlier this week that the city would not be enforcing the health department’s rules, despite no council-approved resolution on the matter.

Meanwhile, state officials have called on law enforcement to support any closings made by the health department.

Kewanee City Manager Gary Bradley declined to comment Friday on the mayor’s statement but said masking and social distancing guidelines remain in place at city hall.

County Board Chairman Marshall Jones said Friday said he is still listening to constituents and discussing the restaurant issue with other county officials — but his initial estimation is that the county has little recourse but to follow the restrictions.

"I just want to make sure that whatever is being done is being done fairly," he said.

Jones said he worries about restaurant owners, their families and the tax revenue they generate for the county, but balances that against the pandemic’s effect and concerns that a resurgence could lead to even further economic hardship.

As for the county’s responsibility to abide by state regulations, he said there is little to debate: "The county receives it’s authority from the state; we are a non-home rule authority. That means we can only do what the state tells us to do. We still have certain things that by law we are obligated to do, but we don’t have the legal right to go beyond that."

And the local health department and emergency management offices, he said, both overseen by the Henry County Board, also receive their certification from the state.

"If they do not comply with orders that come down (from the state), they could be decertified," he said.

Having those agencies lose certification would also be a detriment to the community, he said, because they both offer so many other services that help maintain the county’s status as being well-developed and structured.

"Both of those entities have been great for Henry County," he said.

In addition, while Jones said he feels Pritzker’s initial shelter-in-place rules were done without proper authority and might not have been legal, the latest order has the backing of the state legislature.

"Some are saying the governor doesn’t have the right to initiate mitigations," he said. "He can do it and it can be enforced for a 150 days after Aug. 7 (when it was ratified). Elections have consequences. We elected certain people and they have the authority to make these decisions. I can see the business owners’ side of it, and whether I agree with it or not, it is the law and we have to follow it."

Henry County Economic Director Jim Kelly has pushed back against the state’s rules and the health department’s enforcement of them.

Kelly, who on Friday announced six more federal loans for local businesses struggling to keep their doors open amid the prohibition of indoor dining, said if restaurants are closed down, the entire community loses.

But the spiderweb of responsibility and oversight — both in the business loan process and amid enforcement threats — has made restaurant owners weary, leery and angry. He said there should be more options for indoor dining and said the health department’s claims of the virus spreading specifically through restaurants was over-exaggerated."

Kelly said he has spoken regularly with Health Dept. Administrator Duane Stevens in trying to convince him to not launch enforcement efforts against business owners whose backs are already against the wall.

"We need to find ways that they can open in a safe, effective way. I know I’m far more comfortable going into a restaurant or bar that has been cleaned and sanitized by people who have been trained to do that, and not at WalMart, where they may not be. The restaurants and bars have been shown how to sanitize for years by our own health department."

He said the health code is old and should be updated to better reflect how to navigate a pandemic, and that some of the rules being applied — like allowing gaming but not eating out — have been applied unfairly.

"We’re in uncharted territory," Kelly said. "Nobody knows for sure what’s going on."

He said the low-interest federal loans that have been disbursed to many area restaurants through his office do not base any repayment or default rules on a business owner’s decision whether or not to follow pandemic restrictions.

The other force working against Henry County businesses is the fact the county is placed in a large geographical pandemic monitoring region, he said. That means that while some of the bigger cities like Rock Island have seen their positive rates rise well into the double digits, Henry County is still hovering near 8 percent. He suggested the mitigation regions should be pared down in size to recognize smaller towns who have kept the rate down.

"We’ve got to put our heads together and come up with something," Kelly said said. "If they (owners) follow (the restrictions) to a ’T’, they will not make it." Another complete shutdown would be unrecoverable for most of them, he added.

While another federal stimulus package may be helpful in the short-term, Kelly said he is telling businesses owners to bypass those loans and apply for the state’s $175 million in Business Interruption Grant fund, which doesn’t have to be repaid.

He said changes in the rules need to be made quickly as restaurant owners who had anticipated opening fully again this fall have ordered full supplies of food that are at risk of going bad.

"Each restaurant right now is packed and stacked with supplies," he said. "They can’t stomach this; they can’t do it and it doesn’t work. We go back to Tier 3 (restrictions) and they’re done."

Henry Co. Sheriff Kerry Loncka said his department will not be involved with enforcing the governor’s orders because the issue involves public health and not a criminal matter.

"Unless we are handed an order from a judge, we wouldn’t enforce anything," he said. "We just wouldn’t be involved in that."

The enforcement of the rules governing the restaurant rests with the state and the local health department, which also holds legal authority to cite or shut down a business for health violations.

"We can’t do anything unless there’s a criminal complaint," he said.

He said the department supports county business owners and hopes officials are able to find solutions to help them preserve their businesses while mitigating the spread of the virus.