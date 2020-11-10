AVON—The Abingdon-Avon Middle School Interact Club is sponsoring Pennies for Patients now through Nov. 20 in the Elementary School. This is their effort to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society which helps support lifesaving research and services for patients.

This project helps teach the students the value of helping others as they work for a good cause.

Each Elementary class that donates $100 will earn an ice cream party.

If you would like to donate to this effort, you may send your donation with a student or mail it to Avon Elementary School, 400 E. Woods St. Avon, IL 61415. c/o Mrs. M&M.

If you have any questions, please contact Mrs. McKinley-Miller (Mrs. M&M), the Interact Adviser, 309-465-3851. They appreciate any and all support.