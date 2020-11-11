ANNAWAN - Colette Ann (Van Hamme) Newton, 69, passed away after a short illness on November 4, 2020.

The celebration of Colette’s life will be held at Runge-Davenport, on November 16th with visitation from 12-2, followed immediately by services at Runge.

Colette was born November 27, 1950 in Morrison, Il to Albert and Roberta (Walters) Van Hamme. She graduated from Anawan High School in 1968, and then entered and graduated from Stuart’s Cosmetology College.

Having moved to Davenport for college, Colette chose to stay in the Quad Cities, and went to work for Stuart’s first as a stylist and then as an educator at the cosmetology college. Soon after graduation Colette married Paul W Newton in 1970. Later in career, she stepped away from beauty and joined manufacturing at Oscar Mayer, where she worked until retiring.

Colette was a breast cancer survivor, who drew strength from the family and friends who supported her through her battle. She was a proud wife and mother who loved her family and worked her life to care and provide for them. She was very proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, and looked forward to time spent with family.

Colette will be remembered lovingly on earth by her son Scott (and Michelle) Newton of Bettendorf; her daughter Kimberly (and Brad Genrich) Newton of Greenville, SC and her cherished grandchildren Breanna, Chase and Connor Newton; and her beloved sister Lana (and Mark) Wolf of Anawan, IL, and brother Mike (and Barb) Van Hamme of Chandler, AZ, and her sister-in-law Phyllis Price of Atlanta, GA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul W Newton, and parents, Albert and Roberta Van Hamme of Anawan, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bettendorf Fire Department.