SPRINGFIELD—As 2020 comes to a close, the Girls Scouts of Central Illinois (GSCI) are giving community members a shot to end the year better than it started. GSCI is hosting a virtual fundraising event that gives ticket holders a chance to win up to $50,000. The Great Girl Scout Giveback is will be held December 12, 2020.

Over the next 30 days, tickets will be available to $100/ea.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold.

Starting Dec. 1, prizes will be drawn daily (for 11 days) including a variety of themed gift baskets.

Day 12, the grand prize winner of the 50/50 raffle will be selected and take home up to $50,000.

"Charities and service organizations across the board this year are struggling to raise critical dollars to keep programs and operations up and running," GSCI CEO Pam Kovacevich said. "These organizations, including GSCI, are unable to host the events that draw their donors together. The Great Girl Scout Giveback is a great way to make an impactful donation and get a chance to turn your year around with $50,000."

Tickets are on sale through Dec. 11 at www.GetYourGirlPower.org

All proceeds help to fund the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

