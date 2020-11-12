CANTON—Despite chilly weather and worries about COVID-19, area residents joined with local veterans' groups Wednesday to remember and honor those who served their country.

Originally known as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I, Veterans Day is held Nov. 11 to recognize the sacrifice of veterans in all branches of the military.

Observances were held at both Jones Park and the Memorial at Lakeland.

Speaker was Patrick Bell, a graduate of Canton High School and the 2013 Governor of Boys State.

"We gather to thank those who served our country," Bell noted. In spite of the current political strife in the country and the global pandemic, Bell remarked people had gathered to remember veterans, both living and deceased, "for who they were and who they strived to be."

Bell urged those present to celebrate the sacrifices of veterans by facing current challenges at the same level of bravery veterans showed when fighting for their country.

"Be proud to honor those who have done so much," Bell concluded.

At both Jones Park and Lakeland a wreath was placed in honor of prisoners of war and those who were reported missing in action to let them know they would never be forgotten.

Both ceremonies ended with a traditional rifle salute and the playing of TAPS.