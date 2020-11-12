CANTON—Thomas L. Shockley, Sr., 84, Canton passed away Nov. 9 at OSF St. Mary's Hospital Galesburg. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Edith L. Shockley, Canton, whom he adored. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Shockley, Lenior City, Tennessee, his children, Thomas (Becky) Shockley, Jr., Panama City, Florida, Wade Shockley, Paris, Misty Shepler, Canton; his step-children, Lori (Dan) Hostetler, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Craig Fouts, Lewistown; his beloved grandchildren, Courtney Fouts, Jeffery (Constanza) Roeder, Megan (Adam) Opiekun, Ashley Samuell, Kelsey (John) Brandt, Quinn Shockley, Thomas Shockley, Brayden Shockley, Dylan Grigsby, his adoring sidekick Dash Shepler, and five great-grandchildren.

He was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Grinnell, Iowa to Kenneth F. and Anna LaChrista Shockley. They both preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his three sisters Hazel Shultz, Carlene Krumm, and Helen Cox.

He grew up in Grinnell, Iowa and then served in the Marine Corps from 1953 to1956. He owned Tommy's Giant Foods in Bushnell and also worked for New York Life before joining Supervalu where he was employed for 28 years, retiring in 2004. Tom returned to Supervalu part-time after his retirement and continued to work for them from home for several years.

Tom loved his family and friends and was fiercely protective of each and every one of them. He enjoyed watching golf and tending to his rosebushes and his yard, both of which he was known for.

A treasured Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, a part of our hearts has gone along with him.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, Nov,13 at 1 p.m. at Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown with Pastor Becky Black officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery with military rites conducted by Lewistown VFW Post 5001 and American Legion Bishop Post 1.

Social distancing and masks will be required and a maximum of 25 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Greater Peoria Area Honor Flight.

To view Tom’s life tribute video or to send condolences visit henrylange.com