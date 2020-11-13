KEWANEE - Jason P. Kubiak, 39, of Kewanee, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Jason was born April 3, 1981 in Kewanee, the son of Richard and Laura (Engels) Kubiak. Jason graduated from Kewanee High School with the class of 1999.

Jason is survived by his parents; daughter, Madison Kubiak, Greenwood, IN; four siblings, Shelly (Justin) Webster, Kewanee, Mark (Trisha) Kubiak, Bettendorf, IA, Corry King, Kewanee, Todd (Denise) Kubiak, Joliet; fiancé, Jennifer Heene and her children, Miles Yelm, Kiersten Yordy, Paige Yordy, all of Kewanee; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Jason was an aspiring entrepreneur who loved to sell baseball cards. He was an avid Cardinals and Dolphins fan.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are required, please observe social distancing guidelines. Private burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established. Please leave an online condolence for Jason's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.