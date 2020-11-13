KEWANEE - William P. "Bill" Tunney, 61, of Kewanee, died at 12:10 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee with his family by his side.

Bill was born February 10, 1959 in Kewanee, the son of William and Elaine (Salisbury) Tunney. He graduated from Kewanee High School in 1977. He married Konni Wellnitz on June 30, 2003 in Cambridge and they later divorced. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1978 and was stationed in Hanau, Germany. After his service he worked as a carpenter and cement finisher in construction until his retirement.

Survivors include his mother of Kewanee, his brother, Patrick Tunney of Kewanee, his sisters, Kathy Tunney of Kewanee and Kris (Steve) Tyler of Metamora, a brother-in-law, Leo Suik of Arizona and his former wife, Konni. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Brian (Shireen) Suik and their children Cade and Ava, Brad (Natalie Ramos) Suik and their son Cooper, Emily Tyler, Nate Tyler, Logyn Hoxworth, Camryn Tunney, Jensyn Tunney and Brittyn Tunney. Bill was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Karen Suik.

Bill was an avid golfer and played on many Baker Park Golf leagues. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and visiting with friends and spending time with his family. Bill helped many family and friends with their home carpentry projects from building garages, decks, fences, stairs to flower boxes. He was devout fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears and Texas A&M University.

Cremation will be accorded and private graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where military rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Deacon Martin VanMeltebeck will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Jerry Nell Youth Fund. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxunferalhome.com.