FULTON COUNTY—The Fulton County COVID-19 Task Force is pleased to announce another COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing coming to Fulton County.

The sites this time will be in Farmington and Canton. The goal of this 2-day event is to help make testing available to anyone no matter if they are showing symptoms or income.

The testing is open to anyone and is at no cost. Those with health insurance cards are asked to bring them, but there is no cost or co-pay. For anyone under the age of 18 they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The testing site is being operated by the Illinois Department of Health. The testing procedure is a simple nose swab and results will be available in 4 to 7 days from the Illinois Department of Health. Testing is open to anyone, not just Fulton County Residents.

The first drive thru site will be located at the Farmington City Building, 322 East Fort Street in Farmington, Wednesday, Nov. 18 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will enter the lot off South Freemont Street and into the main city parking lot. Those being tested will be asked to remain in their cars unless directed otherwise by staff from the Illinois Department of Health. There is no testing inside of the City Building.

The second drive thru testing site will be located in Canton at the High School, 1001 N Main in Canton, Thursday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants are asked to enter the High School off North Main and drive into the main lot on the south side of the school. Those being tested will be asked to remain in their cars unless directed otherwise by staff from the Illinois Department of Health. There is no testing inside of the High School buildings.

"Right now we are continuing to see a major increase in cases across this great County and even more so on the Regional Level. We need to make sure we can get testing out to the community in every way possible. The last testing event we had in Canton and

Lewistown was a massive success with around 400 people tested across two days. I think that shows the value and importance of having the partnerships the Task Force has built across this County. The leadership from Mayor McDowell once again was flawless and lead to a successful event in Canton with Superintendent Sivertsen. We also had Elaine Stone from the Farm Bureau in Lewistown on Board and she smashed it out of the park. She’s always been a vital resource to this County and once again she really rolled up her sleeves and jumped in to help. At the end of the month we will also have drive thru testing in Astoria and Avon. We’re trying to get this out across the entire County. I’m grateful to Mayor Kowal and City Administrator Rollen Wright for hosting the testing site next week in Farmington. They’ve been a major part of this response from the beginning and it’s been great to have them on this team," said Fulton County Board Chairman Patrick O’Brian.

"It is vital that we make testing as readily available as possible for the people in our county and the surrounding areas," said Canton Mayor Kent McDowell. "Though we had done quite well in the beginning of this pandemic, the number of positive cases has begun to greatly increase, not just in Fulton County, but across our region. We need to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our residents.

"The previous Drive Thru Testing dates were so successful that we knew that we absolutely had to schedule more dates and change up the locations a bit. Farmington is a great site because it will make it easier for residents Knox and Peoria to come get tested," continued Mayor McDowell. "I am proud to be a part of this task force and the effort we have made to minimize the impact this virus has on our county."

The Fulton County COVID-19 Task Force is made up of community leaders from within Fulton County. The task force members include City Of Canton Mayor Kent McDowell and Public Safety Director Richard Fairburn; County Of Fulton Chairman Patrick O’Brian and Treasurer Staci Mayall; Fulton County Regional Office Of Education, Regional Superintendent John Meixner and Dave Demler; Fulton County Emergency Medical Association Director Andrew Thornton; Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Jeff Standard; Canton School District Superintendent Rolf Sivertsen; Fulton County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Steve Hines; Fulton County State’s Attorney Justin Jochums; Fulton County Health Department Administrator Katie Lynn; Spoon River College President Curt Oldfield; Illinois DCEO Tony Rolando; and Fulton County ESDA Director and 911 Coordinator Chris Helle.

The County of Fulton has launched a website to help keep residents informed of specific impacts within Fulton County. This page is designed to be the informational hub for the Fulton County COVID-19 response, press releases, information for area residents, and links to CDC and IDPH information. This page will be updated as new information becomes available.

The page can be found at www.fultonco.org and clicking on "Fulton County COVID-19 Information Site".

Additionally, the Fulton County Health Department is publishing daily updates on their social media page: https://www.facebook.com/FultonCHD/. Any urgent alerts will also

be posted on that page and the Fulton County ESDA page at https://www.facebook.com/fultoncountyesda/

The Illinois Department of Public Health has set up a hotline and email for the public to use for general questions. The hotline number is 1-800-889-3931 and the email is DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.

For current up to date information, please go to www.CDC.gov or www.DPH.Illinois.gov.

Fulton County Health Department staff can be reached after hours for emergency issues by calling the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department at 309-547-2277.

