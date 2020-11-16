"Adulthood is like looking both ways before you cross the street and then getting hit by an airplane."

When I was 13, the day prior to the start of the new school year, I was riding my bike around thinking, "I can’t wait until I’m 16 and can drive."

Three years, at the time, seemed like forever to me.

Anytime I would tell my Gramps he would always remind me to enjoy being a kid for as long as I could.

I should have listened.

All I could focus on was being an adult meant I could get whatever I wanted at the grocery store.

Being an adult meant I could stay out as late as I wanted.

Why?

Because I would be an adult.

Once I became an adult, I remember thinking, "This is not how I pictured adulting AT ALL."

And, yeah, I can buy whatever I want at the grocery store, but if I buy a whole container of chocolate chip cookie dough, knowing I have no plan to bake cookies, rather I’m going to eat the entire thing by myself, that’s not good for me. It sounds pretty cool at first.

But, if I did that I would have to do a lot of exercising to combat what that cookie dough would do to my weight.

Let’s not forget the financial responsibilities that come with adulting.

I have a mortgage, vehicle payment, water, electricity, cell phone, health insurance, vehicle insurance etc.

People don’t tell kids, "Yes, you will be an adult, but it will be hella expensive."

Meeting my financial responsibilities are extremely important to me.

I think I was born an adult.

Maybe it’s a trait of first born children, I’m not sure, but when people tell me to loosen up, it’s difficult to explain. if I ever attempted to throw caution to the wind, I would, for sure, be stressed out until I could get said caution cleaned up.

As a teenager I could stay up all hours of the night and sleep until the afternoon during the weekends, but I can’t do that as an adult.

As an adult, I determine when I go to bed. If I want to stay up all night, I can, but I also need to keep in mind I have to get up and work in the morning.

I used to be able to stay up all hours in my 20’s and 30’s and bounce right back.

Now in my not-so-mid 40’s, it takes me quite a long time to rebound.

My grandparents were always up before the sun, even after Gramps retired.

They would sit at their kitchen table, drink coffee, Gramps would eat his poached eggs and toast, reading the paper and enjoying one another’s company.

If you went to their house say 12:30, 1 p.m. Gram was usually taking a nap.

When we were young if we were at their house we had to at least lay down and rest.

Man, I really did NOT like any of that nonsense!

I would give ANYTHING to get a nap in every day now.

Sure, no one is forcing me to do anything.

I can sit around in sweats, a t-shirt and wear my hair in a pony tail for a week without washing it.

No one is going to stop me from doing it because I’m an adult.

But, on the other hand, no one is going to come in, do my laundry, fold it, put it away, start my dishwasher, put those away when it’s done, go get groceries when I haven’t gone in three or four weeks, run the vacuum, dust, take care of my fur kids all the while working 10 or 12 hours a day.

I know how it is when you’re a kid. You get tired of listening to everyone bossing you around, but even when you become an adult, there’s always going to be someone telling you what to do.

If I could go back and tell the 13-year old me anything, I would tell her not to be so anxious to grow up and enjoy being a kid for as long as she possibly could.

Adulting is not all it’s cracked up to be.