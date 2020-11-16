CANTON-Canton Main Street is happy to announce the November Spotlight of the Month; The Breathing Tree, located at 17 East Side Square in downtown Canton.

The Breathing Tree yoga studio began as a small gathering space in 2015 when Canton native Nathan Taylor decided to purchase and open a space for his friends and family to practice yoga and meditation. After spending several years away to attend Wesylan University, and later living and working in Asheville, North Carolina, Nathan came back to Canton, and brought his new found love of yoga with him to share with the community. As classes grew, others came aboard to teach and practice.

The Breathing Tree received its 501c3 status in early 2020 and is now a nonprofit yoga studio. Nathan serves as the board President, with Amber Gregory as Secretary and Katey Davis as Treasurer, while Lindsey Larson manages the business as Executive Director. Six instructors now work together to lead classes designed for all levels, including those new to the practice of yoga.

"The Breathing Tree’s mission as a nonprofit is to provide thoughtful instruction to cultivate physical and mental well-being in a safe and nurturing space. We strive to ignite happiness and health within the community by making them accessible to all," says Lindsey Larson. Classes have always been donation-based, meaning that patrons are invited to pay what they can, with a suggested donation of $10 per class. The yoga industry throughout the country has become inaccessible to most people with studios charging as much as $30 per class. One of the goals of The Breathing Tree Inc. is to keep yoga affordable for everyone in the community because everyone deserves access to a practice that promoted overall physical and emotional health.

In addition to yoga, The Breathing Tree has offered meditation, barre, ballroom dance, Reiki, and many specialty workshops pertaining to health and wellness. Instructors have also worked with local school districts to teach yoga to students and to help classroom teachers bring mindfulness into the classroom. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board had plans to roll out several community-based yoga projects; free monthly community yoga at the farmer’s market, chair yoga for the people of FCRC, classes for women at the Fulton Mason Crisis Service, and beginning classes for the Warriors at Ease program for US Veterans. While these projects may be on hold for now, they will be launched when the time is right. In the mean time, The Breathing Tree Inc. continues to offer smaller, donation-based classes, many with a Zoom in option to practice from home! For information to register, email thebreathingtreeinc@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page @breathingtreecanton.