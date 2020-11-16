McDONOUGH COUNTY — One local man is leading the charge in helping to support local restaurants in the Macomb community and all of McDonough County.

John Biernbaum announced the Holiday Restaurant Blackjack program to help stir up some business in local businesses. Biernbaum stressed the importance of helping local restaurants in the coming months.

"It is time for us to step up again and help our local restaurants," Biernbaum said. "These places need us now more than ever. It is going to be an extremely tough winter coming off an already terrible year for many of these businesses."

Participants in the program must visit at least three restaurants to reach the 21 point total needed for a Blackjack. Biernbaum has posted a spreadsheet on the McDonough County Restaurant Daily Specials page giving the point totals for each restaurant in order for those who choose to participate to keep track. Biernbaum said that he hopes that many who choose to participate will do some "four, five and six card blackjacks just for fun."

Those who achieve Blackjack receive an entry in the prize drawing and can get up to five entries. However, participants cannot use the same exact combination of cards twice and those that use 20 different cards all together will go into an additional special drawing.

Biernbaum started a similar promotion in the spring called Restaurant Bingo in which participants could visit local restaurants and fill out a bingo card as they visited the location. Biernbaum says that he believes the program was extremely successful and says that he ended up handing out 80 prizes to 80 winners.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 3, Biernbaum had received over 30 prizes/donations for the program valued at around $1,200. He hopes to continue to see donations pour in to incentivize participating in The Holiday Restaurant Blackjack program. Donations can be submitted through his Facebook page or his email.

"There are some extremely generous people in this county that care tremendously about our friends in the restaurant business," Biernbaum said. "So proud to be part of this community. Let’s keep building on this momentum we have out of the gate and turn it into saving our community dinner tables."

