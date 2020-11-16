Mary Jo Seiz, 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in her family home under the care of her loved ones.

Mary Jo was born March 14, 1947, in Springfield.

Mary Jo (aka MJ, Mommy Jo, and Miss Seiz) was an extremely joyful and caring person who loved laughing and spending time with her friends and family. She was a career elementary school teacher, a die-hard Cardinals fan, a Zumba Gold dancer, a flower gardener, a pinochle and canasta player, a devout social justice activist, an adventurous traveler, trail-hiker, and nature lover. Mary Jo always went out of her way to make people feel valued and included. She volunteered her time at local homeless shelters, she enjoyed bowling at King Pin, and she was a cherished member of the Cursillo, DASK, and Koinonia Communities.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Pauline Piper Seiz and step-father, John Turley.

Her laughter, wisdom, and tremendous spirit are carried on by those who survive her: sons, David Schenck and his children, Ethan and Eva; and Joe Schenck and his husband, Jeff Kaplan; four brothers and their wives, Jim and Diane Seiz, John and Kim Seiz, Jerry and Theresa Seiz, and Joe and Marianne Seiz; and her step-sister, Jeanette Stevenson; her partner, Danny Petrilli; and a multitude of loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

An online Memorial Ceremony will be hosted by the family at a later date. The information will be posted on her Facebook page and it will be broadcast and saved for later viewing as well.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of Springfield, 1023 E. Washington St., Springfield, IL 62703 or the Faith Coalition for the Common Good, 2208 E. Kansas, Springfield, IL 62703.

Mary Jo’s cremated remains will be laid to rest at her favorite place in the world—the mountains of Colorado.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.