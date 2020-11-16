MACOMB — Mayor Mike Inman spoke from Macomb City Hall on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor's comments were also posted to YouTube.

"The pandemic is running nearly unchecked in our county," Inman said, though he said neighboring counties are experiencing higher positivity rates. The mayor said that, as of Friday, McDonough County's coronavirus positivity rate was 16.4 percent. He said that Hancock County has a 30 percent positivity rate.

"The pandemic is really, really relentless here," the mayor said, "and it's very important that we start doubling down on our efforts to contain this where we can." He said the county had 1,134 confirmed positive cases as of last Thursday, with 205 still active, more than 900 people recovered, and 28 deaths.

Inman said there are a few COVID-19 patients in isolation at McDonough District Hospital. He said the county is now listed in the Illinois Department of Public Health Tier 1, though many other parts of the state are at Tier 2.

"That's the last thing we want to happen is to go to that next tier," the mayor said. He said he has received a number of complaints about violations of current state orders. "We have forwarded those complaints to the McDonough County Health Department," Inman said.

Mayor Inman summarized by saying, "There has been a resurgence in cases around the world....Our three best tools are wearing a mask, washing our hands, and practicing safe distancing."

One local agency director posted the mayor's comments on Facebook. This drew an angry response from one Macomb woman who said there is no pandemic in McDonough County and that there is no scientific evidence that masks save lives.

Five other people posted notes condemning her assertions. One man wrote, "Please get mental help."

