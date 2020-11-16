EDGINGTON -– Congratulations go out to four outstanding seniors at Rockridge for classroom excellence who were honored at the Rockridge CUSD #300 board of education meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Ella Rursch was recognized as the Milan Area Rotary Club student of the month. Evan Begyn and Nicholas Reinheimer were honored as the students of the first quarter at the Area Career Center.

Ella Rursch is the daughter of Keri and Darrin Rursch of Reynolds. She was nominated for the Milan Area Rotary Club Student of the Month award by the RHS faculty. Her favorite class is psychology with Mrs. Neece. While at Rockridge, Ella has participated in golf, basketball, softball, and track & field. She has also been a member of the Rockridge band and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Outside of school, Ella plays for the Heartland Havoc softball team and works on her family farm. After high school she plans to attend a four-year college and major in Ag Business.

Evan Begyn is the son of Christine Begyn of Andalusia and Jesse Begyn of Davenport. He was nominated by the Area Career Center faculty as their Student of the First Quarter in the Auto Body I program. Last year Evan received recognition at the ACC as their Student of the Month in the Welding program. Evan’s favorite class this year is PE with Mr. Whiteman. Evan plays baseball for the Rockets.

Outside of school Evan is involved in his family drag racing team. He works on a farm and is also employed in the winter months at Snow Star. He is a member of the Sweetland United Methodist Church in Muscatine, Iowa. After high school he plans to attend Eastern Iowa Community College to pursue a career as a welder.

Nicholas Reinheimer is the son of Gary and Patricia Reinheimer of Taylor Ridge. He was nominated by the Area Career Center faculty as their Student of the First Quarter in the Welding II program. His favorite classes are the welding classes.

Outside of school Nicholas has been involved in Boy Scout Troop #89. He is employed by Taylor Excavation doing concrete work. He likes to spend his spare time working on the family farm and going on four wheeler rides with friends. After high school he is considering a career in the Marine Corps where he will learn welding or metal working or he will take welding courses at Midwest Technical Institute to learn pipeline welding.