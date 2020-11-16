MACOMB — The Western Illinois University Food Pantry will continue to operate and serve those in need in the WIU community throughout the upcoming holiday season.

The Food Pantry will continue to operate as normal this week, and transition to a reduced schedule beginning Thanksgiving week, through the end of December. Saturday hours are suspended after Nov. 21.

The schedule includes:

— Thursday, Nov. 19: noon-5 p.m.

— Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 a.m.-noon

Beginning next week:

— Tuesday, Nov. 24: noon-3 p.m.

— Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving): closed

— Tuesday, Dec. 1: noon-3 p.m.

— Tuesday, Dec. 8: noon-3 p.m.

— Tuesday, Dec. 15: noon-3 p.m.

— Tuesday, Dec. 22: noon-3 p.m.

— Tuesday, Dec. 29: noon-3 p.m.

* This schedule is subject to change, please watch our social media.

If anyone is in need outside of these hours, or has any questions or concerns, contact Brittany Van Tine bn-vantine@wiu.edu, Davora Buchanan at d-buchanan2@wiu.edu, Casey Hendrickson at cv-hendrickson@wiu.edu or Emily Shupe at er-shupe@wiu.edu.