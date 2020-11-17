It won’t be the "perfect picture postcard year," said Kewanee Chamber of Commerce executive director Mark Mikenas, but the city will offer a sampling of its usual holiday fare in 2020.

While many events have been cancelled, scaled-down or yet to be announced, several events have already been placed on the books, including two park lightings, an annual concert, a toy drive, a city open house and a 5 K run.

Windmont Park lighting: The annual lighting usually includes a parade, an open house, fireworks, cookies, a beautifully decorated bridge and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. This year’s lighting event, however, has been up in the air until just last week when organizers and volunteers announced that a portion of the park would be lit up, using several of the traditional displays. Due to the virus, many of the senior volunteers have expressed concern about working with other volunteers in such tight quarters to repair bulbs and prepare light strands. And earlier this year, two of the original co-founders died, leaving a leadership vacuum. The tentative plan is to light the park on Sunday, Dec. 6 at dark. But there is no parade, fireworks or open house scheduled.

Northeast Park Lighting: The drive-through lighting display of Northeast Park has been going on for years. And this year’s lighting will go on as planned, according to event organizers. Already work has been started lighting the park and putting out the displays. Many of the displays are decorated and painted by inmates from the Kewanee Life Skills and ReEntry Center, but this year because of COVID-19, no new displays from the center will be added. Instead, American Steel Carport Inc of Kewanee, has created several new displays for the event. Last year, the carport company designed a drive-through display. The park lighting will take place on Sunday, Dec 6 at dark.

The Kewanee Salvation Army Christmas Concert: The annual concert usually takes place during the middle of December at the Baptist Church in Kewanee. This year, Eddie Toliver, director of the Kewanee Salvation Army, said that the concert will be pre-recorded in November at the church and posted on the Kewanee Salvation Army’s Facebook page in December. Anyone interested should like and follow the organization’s Facebook page.

Patchy’s Toy Drive: The annual toy drive campaign is in its 12th year. The drive was organized by local business woman, Amber Patch-Troxell, in honor of her brother, Sgt. Schuyler Patch, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. The toy drive works in partnership with the Kewanee Salvation Army’s Angel Trees, a program designed to ensure that every child receives gifts for Christmas. This year, because of the pandemic, businesses are making donations based on sales. Troxell is urging residents to shop local at participating merchants as a way to donate funds and provide toys and clothing for area children. The "Battle of the Businesses 2020" campaign will continue on through Nov. 14.

Kewanee Open House: The annual open house kicks off the holiday events and festivities in Kewanee and will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22. At that time, the city’s Main Street will be decorated as well.

New Year’s Eve Hardcore Run: The annual event is a 5-k run with the tagline, "run your ice off." KCOC director Mikenas said the Chamber is working with the Henry County Office of Emergency Management to formulate a plan to ensure the event can be held safely this year even during a pandemic. For more information on the event, contact Mikenas at the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce.