KEWANEE - Donna Jean Homer, age 86, passed away Saturday, November 7th in Scottsdale, Arizona. Burial will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona where Donna will be laid to rest with her husband, Doyal Homer. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in Donna’s name to a food bank or Abilities Plus.

Donna was born on February 4th 1934 in Kewanee the daughter of Pearl and Louise DeDecker Lamb.

Donna married her high school sweetheart Doyal Homer in 1953. Doyal and Donna lived briefly in Japan where Doyal was stationed in the service, and where Donna had her first child. They returned to Kewanee to live and raise a family. Donna took great pride in her five children, her husband’s service with the Kewanee Fire Department and especially loved being a homemaker known for her baking and gardening. Donna was also a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The Homer’s moved to Quitman, TX in 1978 where both Doyal and Donna worked for a number of years side by side at Wood County Hospital. Doyal and Donna moved to Arizona in 1990 to be closer to family, where Doyal passed unexpectedly soon thereafter.

After her husband’s passing Donna devoted the remainder of her life to her children. In her later years she enjoyed taking cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean, live concerts, politics, her many animals, and trips back to Kewanee to visit family during Hog Days.

Those surviving are her daughter Lydia Homer and son John Homer, Scottsdale, AZ, son Randall Homer and daughter-in-law Barbara, Lincoln, NE, daughter-in-law Joanne Homer, Slidell, LA, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brother Richard Lamb, Batesville, MS, two sisters, Shirley George, Springfield, MO, and Nancy Tudder, Kewanee, sister-in-laws Linda Homer, Tyler, TX, Sheryl Skoglund and Sandy Thomas, Kewanee, IL. Her parents, her husband Doyal, her sons Daniel and Steven, and four brothers, Bob, Don, Herb and Ed Lamb, preceded her in death.