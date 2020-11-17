KEWANEE - Frederick "Fred" L. Sutton, 78, of Kewanee, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Fred was born May 13, 1942, the son of Sylvester and Lillian (Schaller) Sutton. He proudly served four years in the United States Air Force. He was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, and the Small Arms Marksman Certificate. He married Donna J. VanDeRostyne on February 20, 1975 in Cambridge. She survives, along with his little brown eyed beauty, his little Yorkie, Zoey.

Also surviving include one sister, Karen Hayworth, Galesburg; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, William, Gary, Donald, and John Sutton; two sisters, Ethel Peed, and Darlene Dykes; three nephews, William "Billy" Sutton-Peed, Robert Peed Sr., Christopher Hayworth; and two great nephews.

Fred worked for the Kewanee Boiler Shop. He retired after 23 years of employment at John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline. Fred was a member of UAW Local No. 865.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am till time of service at the funeral home. Deacon Marty VanMeltebeck will officiate. Face masks must be worn and social distancing to be observed. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Please share a memory or leave an online condolence for Fred’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.