John L. "Jack" O’Neal, 67, of Plymouth, Ill., died at 12:10 p.m. Sunday November 15, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill.

He was born on December 21, 1952 in New Castle, PA to John C. and Kathleen Anderson O’Neal. He married Diane Janssen on June 29, 1975 in the Augusta Methodist Church. She survives.

Jack was the owner and operator of the RL O’Neal & Sons Inc. in Plymouth, Ill. He was a 1971 graduate if Southeastern High School in Augusta, Ill. and earned an Associate Degree in Diesel Mechanics from ICC in Peoria, Ill. and a BA Degree in Accounting from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Jack enjoyed fishing and collecting knives and antique tractors he also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially loved blues music and dancing with his wife Diane.

He is survived by two sons; Ian Kyle (Sarah) O’Neal of Bowen, Ill. and August Lee "Gus" (Skylar) O’Neal of Augusta, Ill., four grandchildren, Kyle, Katie, Dean and Hank O’Neal, two brothers, Tom (Marcia) O’Neal of Peoria, Ill. and Philip O’Neal of Quincy, Ill., an uncle, Ambrose August Anderson of Bessemer, Penn., nieces and nephews, Jessie O’Neal, Brianna Junker, Ashley Kirlin, Garrett Janssen, Jennifer Metzger and Jacob Janssen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may view and sign the register book from 4 to 7 Friday November 20, 2020 at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday at Harmony cemetery near Carthage, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeastern Athletic Boosters or Harmony Township Cemetery Association.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. is handling arrangements.