Linda M. Lynch, 76, of Macomb, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Elms Nursing Home in Macomb.

She was born on February 27, 1944 in Macomb to DeWayne and Mary Jean Fosdyck Snowman.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services. Burial of ashes will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.