Less than a year ago, when Jon DeBord stepped on a scale, he didn’t see his weight come up on the screen.

Instead, he got an error message.

DeBord estimates that he weighed "well in excess of 350 pounds" in March.

Today, his weight is below 190 pounds, and his goal is to achieve his "target" weight of 175 pounds. This has happened in about nine months.

The transformation has been so drastic that even his friends who haven’t seen him for a while don’t recognize him. DeBord posted an anecdote on Facebook about a patient at his Kewanee Physical Therapy and Rehab clinic who asked to see the therapist named Jon who used to help her.

When he told that he, in fact, was Jon, the patient couldn’t believe it.

"I’ve been getting that a lot," DeBord said.

How did he do it? Through a program called Optavia.

DeBord said the Optavia program isn’t just a diet, but a change of lifestyle — one that he said is "super easy to stick to."

With most diets, DeBord said, people lose weight at first. But then they lose the discipline to stay with the program and often gain back what they lost — and then some.

He said that last March he had "sort of hit rock bottom. I was as heavy as I’d ever been, as uncomfortable as I’d ever been."

That’s when his sister-in-law, a coach for the Optavia system, told him about a man who had lost nearly 140 pounds with the system. So he decided to give it a try.

"I’ve always thought that God was a big part of this," he said.

DeBord’s wife Emily had been on the Optavia program since the beginning of the year, and on March 15 Jon joined her.

By mid-April he had lost 30 pounds and actually looked forward to getting on the scale.

"It was literally life-changing for me, seeing those pounds drop off," DeBord said.

The losses continued through the year, and now he’s down more than 150 pounds.

The Optavia program involves the "five and one" method: Optavia provides food for five small meals during the day, and the participants prepare a sixth meal themselves using ingredients recommended by Optavia.

As participants reach their weight goals, the number of meals Optavia provides is reduced.

Participants also get books with information on the program, and DeBord said there’s no calorie counting, reading of food labels or even exercising involved.

DeBord said his energy level increased, and his cravings for food decreased, under the program. He believes in it so much that he’s now an Optavia coach.

"Without this program," he said, "I don’t know if I’d still be here today."