FAIRVIEW – Ronald M. Day, 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at his residence in Fairview of natural causes.

He was born on June 3, 1942 in Monmouth to Morris and Verla (Danner) Day.

He married Judith (Shores) Crawford Aug. 31, 1985 in Fairview. She survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Rhonda (Sam) Medhurst, three bonus daughters, Candi (Brian) Hedrick, Chelli Starcevich, Christa (David) Dieckow, one brother, Lyle (Terri) Day, one sister, Ila Hicky, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Jeffrey Day, one brother, Sterling Day and one sister, Barbara Humes.

Ronald worked as an over the road truck driver retiring from Cox Transfer. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #0155, Alpha Lodge.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date with a burial of ashes to be at the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Fulton County Humane Society.

