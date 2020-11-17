PRINCETON – William Edmond "Ed" Frazer, 90, of Princeton, died at 7:57 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Aperion Care Princeton.

Cremation will be accorded and a memorial visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m., Friday, November 20 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee with graveside services following at Sheffield Cemetery where military rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Memorials may be directed to the William Frazer Memorial Fund.

He was born November 8, 1929 in Kewanee, the son of Wilbur G. and Mary J. (Thompson) Frazer. He married Evelyn Cleo Dixon on November 20, 1991 and she preceded him in death on October 14, 2018. Survivors include two step-sons, Todd Cade (Karen Dunn) of Hanna City, IL and Ed Hufnagel (Stacy Lantz) of Toulon, IL, four step-daughters; Brenda Jannie (Jerry Hufnagel) of Clinton, IL, Cathy Moreland of Buda, IL, Lori Connell (Kevin) of Dover, IL and Tara Cade (Scott Smith) of Wyanet, IL, his sister, Betty Jean Van Wassenhove of Kewanee, IL, one nephew, Mark Van Wassenhove (Kim) of Indianapolis, IN, one niece, Lynn Smierciak (Edward) of Danbury, CT, three great-nieces and two great-nephews.

William graduated from Kewanee High School in 1947 and served his country in the U.S. Army. He had worked as an electrician in the Kewanee area and retired from Martin Engineering in Neponset, IL. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.