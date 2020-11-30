GALESBURG, IL, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 — Aledo City Hall’s interior remodel has won the American Public Works Association – Illinois (APWA-IL) Public Works Project of the Year in the category "Structures, less than $25 Million." The project, which was constructed by Frye Builders & Associates, Inc. (Frye), is the first in a multi-phased building renovation designed by Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner).

Occupied by the City since 1917, Aledo City Hall contained large, vacant spaces in recent decades due to the relocation of the Police and Fire Departments. The Aledo City Hall interior remodel project aims to reuse these spaces through a strategic consolidation of City offices and reimagining of these areas. The first phase, which renovated approximately 1/3 of the building, includes the relocation of the Water and Gas offices; new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems; the addition of a new fire alarm and sprinkler system; and the replacement of degraded exterior fire escapes with a new internal exit stairwell.

Two additional phases – featuring additional office updates and relocations, as well as the installation of an elevator – are planned for the future.

"The City of Aledo led by example in choosing to revitalize this downtown building rather than abandoning it," said project architect Michael Fries, AIA. "Undertaking these improvements will ensure the City Hall building will continue to serve the City of Aledo for years to come. I am very pleased to see the City of Aledo being recognized for this outstanding stewardship."

Aledo City Hall previously underwent exterior masonry repairs, window replacements, and a roof replacement in 2018, also designed by Klingner.

The APWA-IL Awards annually recognize individuals, groups, and organizations for outstanding public works contributions. Project awards recognize an entire public works project team and are issued in seven different categories.